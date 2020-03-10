Public Safety

Iowa City police investigating early morning shots fired

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car. (The Gazette)
The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Shots were fired in Iowa City early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the Iowa City Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 648 S. Dodge St. around 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. There, police found evidence of “multiple” shots fired. No injuries or property damage was reported, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the gunfire or with potential security footage to contact the police department.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in either case. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app, at iccrimestoppers.org or at (319) 358-8477.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa State professor writes FAQ on media violence and its effect on children

They fell in love helping drug users. But fear kept him from helping himself

Iowa City man accused of stealing medical museum artifacts from UIHC

Meet the man who was on a mission to solve the Michelle Martinko murder

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa

Iowa grandmother on Grand Princess heads to quarantine

Cedar Rapids school board votes to build new facility for Jackson Elementary

In fast-paced world, Cedar Rapids bank finds time for sabbaticals

Here's your guide to coronavirus questions and precautions

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.