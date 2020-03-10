Iowa City police investigating early morning shots fired

IOWA CITY — Shots were fired in Iowa City early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the Iowa City Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 648 S. Dodge St. around 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. There, police found evidence of “multiple” shots fired. No injuries or property damage was reported, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the gunfire or with potential security footage to contact the police department.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in either case. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app, at iccrimestoppers.org or at (319) 358-8477.

