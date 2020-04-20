Public Safety

Iowa City police investigating early morning gun shot

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (Adam Wesley/The Ga
IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating a shot fired early Monday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 2100 block of Taylor Drive around 2:41 a.m. after receiving reports of a single gunshot. Police did not find any evidence of a shot fired and no one is believed to be injured.

Iowa City police are asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact either Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted through the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 319-358-8477.

