Iowa City police investigating alleged assault

An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating an alleged assault.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of an assault near 515 E. College St. around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday. The caller told police they were in the alley when they were grabbed from behind. The alleged victim told police they were able to fight and get away from the man, who fled eastbound on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, at least six feet tall and 160 pounds. The man had brown eyes and was said to be wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie that was pulled tight around his face and a black scarf, police said. The man was also allegedly wearing purple winter gloves with black finger pads.

Anyone with information on the incident or who was near the scene at the time of the alleged attack is asked to call officer Colin Fowler at 319-356-5276 or provide an anonymous tip to Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

