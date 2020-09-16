Public Safety

Iowa City police investigating suspicious deaths

Police lights
Police lights

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths.

According to a news release, emergency responders were called to a home in the 100 block of Aniston Street around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an unconscious woman inside. There, responders found a dead woman and dead man inside. Their names are not being released yet.

Authorities said the deaths are considered suspicious. Police, the Johnson County Attorney’s Office and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the deaths.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

