Iowa City police investigate shots fired on Hollywood Boulevard

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police responded to shots fired early Wednesday morning.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to the 1100 block of Hollywood Boulevard around 12:06 a.m. Police said multiple homes were hit by bullets, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information — including security camera footage — is asked to call the police department at 319-356-5276. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

