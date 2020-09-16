Public Safety

Iowa City police investigate shots fired on Hollywood Boulevard

A sticker advertising the Crime Stoppers program adorns the back of and Iowa City Police Department patrol car Friday, A
A sticker advertising the Crime Stoppers program adorns the back of and Iowa City Police Department patrol car Friday, Aug. 16, 2013 in Iowa City. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police responded to shots fired early Wednesday morning.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to the 1100 block of Hollywood Boulevard around 12:06 a.m. Police said multiple homes were hit by bullets, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information — including security camera footage — is asked to call the police department at 319-356-5276. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

