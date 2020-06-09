Public Safety

Iowa City police investigate shots fired Monday night

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police investigated shots fired overnight.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to reports of possible gunfire in the 2500 block of Clearwater Court around 11:27 p.m. Monday. Police said they have not learned of any injuries related to the shots fired.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

