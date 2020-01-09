Public Safety

Iowa City Police investigate man offering money to children outside of Kum & Go

Security footage from inside the Kum & Go on Muscatine Avenue on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020. (Iowa City Police)
Security footage from inside the Kum & Go on Muscatine Avenue on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020. (Iowa City Police)
The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of reports of a man offering money to children outside of a Kum & Go Wednesday.

According to a police media release, police received a report on Thursday about “the suspicious behavior” of a man offering children money outside of a Kum & Go convenience store at 2303 Muscatine Avenue. The incident was reported to have occurred at roughly 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was described as being a black male, approximately 35-years-old, with brown eyes and black hair. He was “associated with a blue sedan” according to the release.

The intentions of the male are unknown and Iowa City Police are investigating, according to the release. No one was harmed during this incident.

Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man or the blue sedan. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Gabe Cook at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident, if an arrest is made. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward

