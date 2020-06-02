Iowa City police looking for suspicious man who approached girl

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who approached a girl on Sunday.

According to a news release, a man in a red sedan approached a girl in the alley near Seventh Avenue Court around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police said the man asked the girl inappropriate questions.

The girl fled on foot and was not hurt, police said.

The man had brown hair and stubble, police said.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is asked to call Investigator Gabe Cook at 319-356-5276.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com