Iowa City police investigate incidents of gunfire

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City residence was hit by gunfire Monday evening.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to the 1100 block of Arthur Street around 8:41 p.m. Monday for a multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers said a residence was damaged by gunfire and shell casings were found in the parking lot.

A second report of gunfire was reported later Monday night. Police responded to the 900 block of Cross Park Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired. A bullet hole was located, but no shell casings were found.

Police said no one was injured in either incident and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incidents are asked to call Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in these cases. Anyone with information can submit tips through the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 319-358-8477.

