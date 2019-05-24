Iowa City police investigate after finding man who suffered from 'a trauma to upper torso'

Iowa City Police officers are investigating after they responded Friday afternoon for the report of a wounded man.

According to a police media release, at 3:54 p.m. police officers were called to 163 S. Scott Boulevard for the report of an injured person. Police say after arriving they found an adult male who was suffering “from a trauma to his upper torso.” The man was transported to the hospital by Johnson County paramedics for treatment of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.