Public Safety

Iowa City police investigate after finding man who suffered from 'a trauma to upper torso'

An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
The Gazette

Iowa City Police officers are investigating after they responded Friday afternoon for the report of a wounded man.

According to a police media release, at 3:54 p.m. police officers were called to 163 S. Scott Boulevard for the report of an injured person. Police say after arriving they found an adult male who was suffering “from a trauma to his upper torso.” The man was transported to the hospital by Johnson County paramedics for treatment of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Tornado spotted over Iowa City

With minor river flooding expected, Cedar Rapids to close low-lying roads

Thursday shooting turned over to drug task force

Hawkeye Downs' stolen pace truck found in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa WWII veteran befriends war buddy's famous son, Steven Spielberg (yes, the director)

Specially trained dogs help find - and save - ornate box turtles

Beautiful, bougie and all the other words Americans still can't spell

USMCA ratification would be 'big deal' for Iowa, lawmakers say

Lone U.S. House Republican blocks Iowa flood aid

Trending

    Give us feedback

    We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

    Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.