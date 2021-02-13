Public Safety

Iowa City police investigating homicide

Iowa City police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday evening in the 600 block of South Governor Street. (Lee Hermiston/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating a shooting death.

Officers were called to the 600 block of South Governor Street at 7:54 p.m. Friday in response to a report of a shooting, according to a news release. Officers found a man dead and witnesses said three men had entered the residence, shot the victim and fled.

Police said they know the identity of the shooting victim, but his name is being withheld until his family can be notified and an autopsy is complete. The autopsy is scheduled for Monday, police said.

The homicide remains under investigation and police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the homicide — including the identity of those involved — is asked to call Lt. Scott Gaarde at (319) 356-5280.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

