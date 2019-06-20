IOWA CITY

Iowa City police: Former bank employee stole customers' information, tried to pay rent

Nicholas Q. Madison
Iowa City police: Former bank employee stole customers' information, tried to pay rent

IOWA CITY — A former bank employee is accused of using the personal information from customers to create fake checks and attempt to pay his bills.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, on March 25, 23-year-old Nicholas Q. Madison paid someone $520 to pay off a debt. Police said Madison paid the debt with a forged check containing personal information from a bank where Madison once worked.

Iowa City police are not naming the victim bank in this case. It is unclear when Madison was employed at the bank.

Police said the recipient of the check did not know it was a forgery and deposited it into their bank account.

On April 1, Madison allegedly used stolen identities and account numbers of multiple bank customers in an attempt to pay his rent online. Police said those transactions were denied due to fraud. However, after the online payments didn’t work, Madison paid his landlord with two forged personal checks containing personal information from a bank customer, police said.

Police said the landlord deposited the two checks totaling $1,300, but they were returned when the checks were disputed as frauds. Authorities said the bank investigated the forgeries and determined Madison stole personal information from as many as 10 bank customers.

Madison was arrested June 19 and faces two counts of forgery and two counts of identity theft, both charges are class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. Jail records show he was released from custody the same day.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

