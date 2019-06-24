Iowa City police devoting more officers to multiple shots fired investigations

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Police Department is devoting more of its resources to investigating a spate of shots fired incidents this month.

Police Sgt. Derek Frank said the department is bringing in more officers on overtime and the department’s Street Crimes Action Team — a group of officers tasked with investigating violence and drug-related crimes in the city — is focusing on the acts of gun violence.

“Anytime we have a rise in the frequency of gunfire and shots fired calls like this, it’s a concern,” Frank said. “We’re devoting more resources. The patrol officers are certainly spending more time in the areas of interest ... and possible areas where the persons of interest may be associated.”

In the past two weeks, officers responded to shots fired in the 1200 block of Baker Street on June 13, near Benton and Micheal streets and Wayne and Arthur streets on June 17, in the 200 block of West Benton Street on June 21 and in the 1100 block of Hollywood Boulevard on June 21.

Frank said the shots fired on Hollywood Boulevard are not believed to be connected to the other incidents.

“The rest of them, we’re certainly looking at them possibly being connected and having the same players,” Frank said.

Delorian Banks, 23, of Iowa City; and Terrell T. Scott, 28, of Joliet, Ill. were arrested in connection with the Hollywood Boulevard shooting. On Friday, police said at 15-year-old boy was charged with reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection with the June 13 shots fired incident.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

No other arrests have been made in connection with any of the shootings. However, an arrest Sunday in which two guns were recovered could have possible ties to the ongoing gun violence.

According to criminal complaints, officers pulled over a Jeep Wrangler in the area of Wayne Avenue and Arthur Street for driving with expired registration. Police said when the officer spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, he heard a “loud metal object” hit the floor of the Wrangler and saw the occupants shuffling around inside. This prompted police to conduct a search of the vehicle.

Police said one of the occupants — 18-year-old Anthony L. Hughes, Jr., of Iowa City — was wearing a fanny pack. Inside the fanny pack, officers found “many” .40 caliber ammunition rounds. Inside a backpack found with another passenger, police found a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun — which matched the ammunition found in the fanny pack — and a .22 caliber Magnum revolver. Police determined the revolver was confirmed stolen by the Ames Police Department.

The other passengers in the vehicle said Hughes and an unnamed co-defendant possessed the guns originally. Hughes told police he handled the guns earlier in the day, but had not seen them before that night.

Hughes was arrested and faces charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, a Class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. If convicted of both charges, he could spend up to seven years in prison.

Wayne and Arthur street was the site of one previous shots fired incident and a short distance from the Baker Street incident. Additionally, Hughes’ address, 717 Giblin Drive, is in the vicinity of the Benton Street shots fired incidents.

“We are certainly looking at them being potentially involved in some of the other shooting incidents,” Frank said of Hughes and a juvenile also involved in Sunday night’s investigation.

Frank said the ongoing violence appears to be the result of a dispute between two groups. Police don’t have any information at this time that would suggest either faction is associated with a criminal gang.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT NEWS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top news stories right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days. The Gazette Heroes Nomination Know an everyday hero that enriches our community? Nominate them today! Business Award Nominations Honoring local companies, organizations and individuals that have demonstrated impressive achievements in business in the corridor Details Here

“People who associate with each other are not getting along,” Frank said. “I think that’s fair to say.”

As the investigations into the various shooting incidents continue, police are residents to report “anything that’s suspicious or worrisome to them,” Frank said.

“We encourage people to let us know,” he said. “We’d like to get ahead of this rather than deal with it after the fact.”

l Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com