Shots fired in and around Iowa City apartment building Sunday

Iowa City police are investigating after shots were fired early Sunday morning at an apartment building.

At about 5:33 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in and around the building at 840 Maggard Street, according to a news release.

Police found evidence that several shots were fired. No one was found to be injured in the incident.

The Iowa City Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting, or those who find damaged property, to contact them. Police are also urging those in the area with security cameras to review their recordings for helpful information.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.