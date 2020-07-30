Iowa City police chief finalists announced

IOWA CITY — Three men are in the running to serve as Iowa City’s next police chief.

City Manager Geoff Fruin in a news release Thursday said the police chief finalists are Commander Jason Lando of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Lt. Dustin Liston of the El Paso Police Department, and Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan.

“They saw a great opportunity here in Iowa City,” Fruin told The Gazette. “They want to actively be a part of the community discussion that’s happening right now.”

Lando has been with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police since 2000 and commander since 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in Emergency Medicine Management from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in Legal Studies from the California University of Pennsylvania.

Liston is a 1997 graduate from the University of Iowa, with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Sociology. The following year he was hired by the El Paso Police Department and was promoted to lieutenant in 2014. He earned his masters in Criminal Justice from Sul Ross State University in 2016.

Logan has been with the Oelwein Police Department since 1993 and has served as chief since 2002. He has a bachelor’s degree in Applied Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Waldorf University and is enrolled in the Criminal Justice Leadership Masters program at Waldorf.

Fruin said 18 people applied for the chief position. Semi-finalists were interviewed by a committee, but Fruin was responsible for selecting the three finalists.

Whoever is selected as chief will join a department that could see changes in the coming months. The city council has committed to restructuring the police department. City councilors have said they want a police chief who sees that process as an opportunity. Fruin agrees.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“That was really important to me,” Fruin said. “I think all three candidates demonstrated a very good understanding of where we’re at as a community and what we expect from the police department.”

A background and reference check process has begun on the finalists. The city is working on setting a date for the chief candidates to come to Iowa City and take part in the next stage of the recruitment process. Fruin said details of a public meet-and-greet event with the chiefs will be announced at a later date. The event will include COVID-19 protocols and be broadcast for those unable to attend.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback by emailing policechiefsearch@iowa-city.org or sending written feedback to the Human Resources Administrator at 410 E. Washington Street or using the city hall lobby drop box.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com