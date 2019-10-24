Iowa City man charged after knife threat, run from police

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man faces numerous charges after threatening a man with a pocket knife and being found with numerous prescription drugs.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, 25-year-old Mitchell E. Mills was inside a home in the 1000 block of West Benton Street without permission. Mills was asked to leave and the resident followed him out, police said.

Once outside, Mills allegedly pulled a pocket knife on the other man and threatened to kill him.

Officers were called to area for a report of several people fighting. Police said they spotted Mills and he took off running, but was caught after a brief foot chase. Mills resisted arrested until he was sprayed with a chemical spray, police said. Police said Mills was carrying a pipe with marijuana residue on it.

During the foot chase, Mills also tossed a backpack officers recovered that contained a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it, as well as several prescription drugs.

Mills was arrested and faces six counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.

