Iowa City man arrested after theft and gun threats

IOWA CITY – An Iowa City man arrested earlier this summer on weapons charges was arrested again this week after a second weapons-related incident.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 7 p.m. on Aug. 21, 18-year-old Anthony L. Hughes, Jr., allegedly took an iPhone X valued at $1,000 from a vehicle. The alleged victim’s friend used Snapchat to contact Hughes and arrange to have the phone returned, police said.

Police said the alleged victim met with Hughes, who admitted to stealing the phone. Hughes allegedly told her that if she wanted the phone back, she’d have to pay him. Police said Hughes eventually returned the phone.

Moments after returning the phone, Hughes left and came back with a pistol in his waistband, police said. Hughes allegedly lifted his shirt and told the alleged victim and her friend that he would shoot them if they ever came to the area again.

Following the incident, police obtained warrants for Hughes’ arrest. Police said when they went to 814 W. Benton St. around 9 p.m. Aug. 22, they found Hughes, who was carrying a blunt and a small bag of marijuana.

Hughes was arrested and faces charges of possession of a firearm as a felon, a Class D felony; extortion, a Class D felony; carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor; and third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Hughes was arrested back in June for another weapons related incident. Police said he was a passenger in a Jeep Wrangler pulled over in the area of Wayne Avenue and Arthur Street that had an expired registration.

Police said Hughes was wearing a fanny pack that held a number of. 40-caliber ammunition rounds. Inside a backpack found with another passenger were a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a .22-caliber Magnum revolver that had been reported stolen.

Hughes was arrested for trafficking in stolen weapons, a felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Wayne Avenue and Arthur Street was the site of a shots-fired incident earlier this year and a short distance from a shots-fired incident near Mercer Park. Hughes also lives a short distance from where a shots-fired incident took place on Benton Street.

Police said at the time of Hughes’ June arrest that he was being looked as potentially being involved in other shooting incidents in the city.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com