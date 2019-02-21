Public Safety

Iowa City Police seek help in search for missing teen

The Gazette

The Iowa City Police Department is seeking assistance in the search for missing 14-year old Grace Morrison.

Grace is 14 years old and described as five-feet, four inches tall, and was last seen on Monday, February 18 at Iowa City High School around 1 p.m. She was wearing dark pants and a multicolored jacket.

If you see Grace or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact local police immediately.

