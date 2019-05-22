Public Safety

Iowa City man sentenced to 75 years for armed robbery, sexual assault

Sullivan Smith-Berry and Earl Riley
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man was sentenced last week to 75 years in prison for robbing two men and sexually assaulting a woman in 2017.

Sullivan Smith-Berry, 28, was convicted by a Johnson County jury March 18 of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree sexual abuse. A criminal complaint showed Smith-Berry, armed with an “AR-style rifle,” and Earl L. Riley, 30, also of Iowa City and charged in the incident, kicked in the door of an apartment about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2017.

Smith-Berry, wearing a partial mask, assaulted two men in the apartment with the rifle with Riley and then kicked the men while they were on the floor, according to court documents. Smith-Berry and Riley also demanded cash from the men.

Smith-Berry then sexually assaulted one of the victim’s sister who was also at the apartment, according to court documents.

Last Friday, 6th Judicial District Judge Paul Miller sentenced Smith-Berry to 25 years on each count but ran the three robbery sentences concurrently for 25. The 25 years runs consecutively to 25 for burglary and 25 for sexual abuse - totaling 75 years in prison.

Smith-Berry will also be required to be on the sex offender registry and serve a special sentence of parole because this is a sex offense for life.

Riley is also charged with one count of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree sexual abuse. His trial is set for July 16 in Johnson County District Court.

