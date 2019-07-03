Iowa City man faces up to 51 years in prison for sexual abuse

IOWA CITY — A Johnson County jury convicted an Iowa City man last week for sexually abusing a child over the course of several years.

A jury deliberated more than four hours last Friday, following three and half days of testimony. Jeffry Brian Waite, 56, was found guilty of one count of lascivious acts conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor, and five felony counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to testimony Waite inappropriately touched the child until she was 16 and then forced her to have sex on multiple occasions.

The victim, during her testimony, said the best thing about moving into the dorm for her freshman year of college was that she finally had a door with lock.

Waite faces up to 51 years in prison. He also will be ordered to be on the sex offender registry and serve a special sentence of parole for life because he was convicted of a sexual offense.

Sentencing will be Aug. 21 in Johnson County District Court.

* Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com