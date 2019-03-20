Public Safety

Iowa City man identified as car fire victim

The Gazette

The Iowa City Police Department has identified an elderly Iowa City man as the victim in a car fire Monday night.

Police stated in a news release that Donald Lee Schrader, 72, was the victim in a vehicle fire in the parking lot of 1213 Gilbert Ct., Iowa City. Through their investigation, police determined that “no circumstances or crimes are being considered regarding the cause of the fire, which was determined to have originated in the passenger compartment area.”

Police also stated that autopsy results will not be available for up to several weeks and their investigation remains open.

