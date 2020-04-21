Public Safety

Iowa City man fights with police after trespassing on airport property

James A. Drain
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of fighting with a police officer after trespassing at the municipal airport and trying to jump on a plane.

James A. Drain, 39, was spotted on Iowa City Airport property around 2:25 p.m. Monday, according to police criminal complaints. Police said Drain scaled the fence surrounding the airport.

Police found Drain walking in a wooded area near the Iowa River. Rather than stop for police, Drain retreated farther into the woods.

When an officer asked him to turn around, Drain attacked him and tried to take his firearm, police said. The officer was injuring during the fight.

Drain was subdued and arrested.

He faces charges of assault causing injury to a police officer, trespass, removing a radio from an officer while causing bodily injury, interference with official acts causing bodily injury and disarming a police officer.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

