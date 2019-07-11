Public Safety

Iowa City man faces vehicular homicide charge for June crash

OXFORD — An Iowa City man faces a vehicular homicide charge for a June crash that killed a Texas man and injured another.

According to Iowa State Patrol criminal complaints, around 9:30 p.m. June 16 a trooper responded to westbound Interstate 80 near Eagle Avenue for a head-on collision. As part of the investigation, 32-year-old Stephen D. Lucore was identified as the driver of a Hyundai Sonata that had driven the wrong way down the interstate and collided with a Honda Pilot driven by David Sawyer, 31, of Frisco, Texas.

Robert Sawyer, 64, of Nocona, Texas, was killed in the crash. Mercedes Quevas, 58, was also injured in the crash.

Authorities said that Lucore drove without headlights on and intentionally caused the crash. According to the criminal complaints, Lucore made a comment that he was attempting to kill himself by driving the wrong way down the interstate.

Lucore was going 80 mph at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol. Lucore was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Lucore has been arrested and faces charges of homicide by vehicle — reckless driving, a Class C felony; and serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony. If convicted of both counts, Lucore could spend up to 15 years in prison.

