Iowa City man faces robbery charge

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man was arrested for robbery Monday night.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to Staples, 820 S. Riverside Dr., for a report of a robbery around 7:25 p.m. Monday. Police said 39-year-old Douglas B. McCurn approached the alleged victim as he was going to his vehicle. McCurn then grabbed the man by the collar, pushed his fist against his neck and pinned him to the vehicle, police said.

Police said McCurn then demanded items from the man, reached into his pocket and took his cellphone. The cellphone had a case with a pocket containing identification cards, cash and a credit card, police said. McCurn was later located near Walmart and found with the stolen items, police said. The alleged victim positively identified McCurn as his assailant.

McCurn was arrested and faces charges of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony; and third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.

