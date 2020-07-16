Iowa City man faces prison time after knife attack

IOWA CITY — A man suffered a life-threatening injury to his throat during an assault last month.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, the attack happened inside a residence at 1929 Lakeside Drive around 9:30 p.m. June 28. Police said 23-year-old Devontay M. James, of Iowa City, got upset with the victim and acted as if he was going to fight him. Police said the victim stood in front of James, but did not fight.

James allegedly told the victim that, “You don’t know who you’re messing with. I’m a killer.” James went to his room, came back and started yelling again, police said.

Police said James’ parents tried to hold him back, but James was able to confront the victim and hit him with a closed fist. Police said the victim put James in a bear hug to prevent him from attacking him and the two ended up on the floor. James’ father saw his son had a knife and was able to pin his hand to the ground.

At that time, the victim noticed a large cut to his throat, as well as cuts to his hand, lip and forehead, police said. Police were called and the victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance for what officers described as a life-threatening injury to his throat.

James now faces a charge of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

