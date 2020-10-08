Iowa City man faces federal charge following shots fired investigation

IOWA CITY - An Iowa City man faces federal prison time following a shots fired investigation in Iowa City.

According to an Iowa City police press release, officers responded to reports of gunfire at 1100 Arthur St. around 12:02 a.m. Aug. 30. Responding officers found multiple shell casings, but no one was injured in the shooting.

As a result of their investigation, 30-year-old Earl McKee was arrested on outstanding warrants, but did not face charges related to the gunfire.

On Thursday, police said McKee had been indicted in federal court. McKee faces one count of felon in possession of a firearm for possession a loaded Hi-Point .380 caliber rifle on Aug. 30.

