Iowa City man arrested in Coralville on identity theft charges

CORALVILLE — An Iowa City man wanted by Wisconsin authorities was arrested Tuesday at a Coralville hotel.

Dharmesh G. Patel, 30, was sought by police in Stevens Point in connection with $100,000 in losses due to identity theft and property obtained through deceit.

Steven Point police determined Patel could be found at the Baymont Inns & Suites, 200 Sixth St., where Coralville police executed a search warrant at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

They arrested Patel, who faces one count of possession of stolen property, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Stevens Point authorities also issued a warrant for Patel’s arrest.

Coralville police were assisted by Iowa City police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, with “logistical support” from the Coralville Fire Department, Coralville Parks & Recreation Department and Coralville Transit.

