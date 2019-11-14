Iowa City man clad in cocunut bra punches through plate-glass window

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of shattering a glass window — while wearing a coconut bra.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, an officer responded to a criminal mischief report at Dulcinea, 2 S. Dubuque St., around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 3. A witness told police they saw a man in a coconut bra punch and shatter a plate glass window.

Police said shortly thereafter, 22-year-old Andrew J. Schmidt showed up at a hospital with cuts to his arm. An officer went to speak with Schmidt who said he was drunk, “got mad and punched a window” and “was not making good decisions.”

The cost to replace the window is $1,100.

Schmidt was arrested and faces one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.

