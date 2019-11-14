Public Safety

Iowa City man clad in cocunut bra punches through plate-glass window

Andrew Schmidt
Andrew Schmidt

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of shattering a glass window — while wearing a coconut bra.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, an officer responded to a criminal mischief report at Dulcinea, 2 S. Dubuque St., around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 3. A witness told police they saw a man in a coconut bra punch and shatter a plate glass window.

Police said shortly thereafter, 22-year-old Andrew J. Schmidt showed up at a hospital with cuts to his arm. An officer went to speak with Schmidt who said he was drunk, “got mad and punched a window” and “was not making good decisions.”

The cost to replace the window is $1,100.

Schmidt was arrested and faces one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Johnson County authorities searching for body of potential jumper in Iowa River

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will not testify today during hearing

Do you recognize this person? Individual is suspect in Casey's burglary, officials say

(Canceled) Operation Quickfind for Cedar Rapids teen

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Moving Iowa City's Buddha: 110 tons of karma

Smash Juice Bar & Eatery in North Liberty opens with smoothies, waffle bar and more

Iowa deserves to go first

Iowa State investigates violent racial online threat

More Iowa lakes, rivers and streams on impaired list

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.