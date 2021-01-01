Public Safety

Iowa City man charged with sex abuse, burglary

Police: Incident started after woman got food delivery outside her apartment

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man faces sex abuse and burglary charges after an incident Wednesday night.

Jonathan K. Mpiana, 22, was arrested and charged with third-degree sex abuse and first-degree burglary.

A woman reported she had picked up a food delivery outside her apartment in the 1900 block of Broadway Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when Mpiana started talking with her and pushed his way inside her apartment, police reported.

Mpiana checked every room in the apartment, including the room where the woman’s 4-year-old daughter was sleeping, while the woman told him repeatedly to leave, police reported.

She managed to get Mpiana to her front door, where he told her he wanted “to party” and tried kissing her several times before putting his hands down her pants and touching her genitalia, police said.

“The victim was eventually able to get the def. (defendant) out of her apartment before calling the police,” the criminal complaint states. “The victim stated she was scared and felt unsafe at her apartment.”

Mpiana later denied the incident to police, but said he did have some interaction with the woman.

First-degree burglary is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and third-degree sex abuse is a Class C felony, which carries up to 10 years in prison.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

