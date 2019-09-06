Public Safety

Iowa City man charged with kidnapping after carrying 3-year-old 'short distance' before being stopped by child's mother

An Iowa City man is facing a felony kidnapping charge after police say he carried a 3-year-old a short distance before the child was retrieved by its mother.

According to a media release from the Iowa City Police Department, Rodney Bryant, 24, of Iowa City has been arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, a serious felony, for the incident that was reported Thursday evening.

On Thursday, police responded to the 2000 block of Taylor Drive in Iowa City for the report of a 3-year-old who had been picked up by a male stranger and carried away, before the child was taken back by its mother. The child was uninjured in the incident, according to the release. After the confrontation, the man, who police later identified as Bryant, left on foot.

Police, after further investigation, then arrested Bryant and charged him on Friday evening, according to the release.

