Iowa City man arrested after shots fired incident in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — An Iowa City man faces weapons charges following a shots fired incident in Cedar Rapids Sunday morning.

According to a Cedar Rapids police Facebook post, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of F Avenue NW around 4 a.m. Officers flooded the area, detained multiple subjects and recovered a handgun, police said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Latrell Sasseen. He faces charges of carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.

No one was injured in the shots fired incident and police do not believe the act was random.

