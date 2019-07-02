Iowa City man arrested after high-speed chase in northeast Cedar Rapids

An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, officers clocked a 2018 Hyundai Tucson traveling at 78 miles per hour in a 60 mile-per-hour zone at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 380 north near Collins Road.

The police department said officers initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle appeared to slow as it exited the highway onto Collins Road toward Center Point Road.

Police said the vehicle stopped for a moment near Center Point Road and Werner Avenue NE, but as the officer exited his vehicle, the Hyundai took off at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at Center Point Road and 42nd Street NE.

As the pursuit continued officers said the vehicle reached speeds as high as 100 miles per hour before getting back on I-380 south.

Police said the vehicle finally came to a stop after Linn County deputies deployed stop sticks at the Wright Brothers Boulevard exit.

Police said the driver was identified as Kendale Jones, 22. He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), attempt to elude, driving while license is under suspension, reckless driving and multiple traffic violations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Jones also had warrants for revocation out of Linn County on forgery, two counts of third-degree robbery and absence from custody charges, police said.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com