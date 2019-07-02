Public Safety

Iowa City man arrested after high-speed chase in northeast Cedar Rapids

Kendale Jones
Kendale Jones

An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, officers clocked a 2018 Hyundai Tucson traveling at 78 miles per hour in a 60 mile-per-hour zone at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 380 north near Collins Road.

The police department said officers initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle appeared to slow as it exited the highway onto Collins Road toward Center Point Road.

Police said the vehicle stopped for a moment near Center Point Road and Werner Avenue NE, but as the officer exited his vehicle, the Hyundai took off at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at Center Point Road and 42nd Street NE.

As the pursuit continued officers said the vehicle reached speeds as high as 100 miles per hour before getting back on I-380 south.

Police said the vehicle finally came to a stop after Linn County deputies deployed stop sticks at the Wright Brothers Boulevard exit.

Police said the driver was identified as Kendale Jones, 22. He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), attempt to elude, driving while license is under suspension, reckless driving and multiple traffic violations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Jones also had warrants for revocation out of Linn County on forgery, two counts of third-degree robbery and absence from custody charges, police said.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man illegally had 17 guns, including four machine guns

Another body found under bridge in Iowa City

Cedar Rapids police: Two men arrested after leading officers on chase in stolen vehicle

Complaint: Man arrested after breaking into house in northeast Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Prospect Meadows picks Tim Strellner as next chairman

Fireworks are America's favorite face exploding, dog torturing, bird murdering way to celebrate its birthday

Iowans enjoy a few new freedoms starting this week

Nike pulls 'Betsy Ross Flag' sneakers after Kaepernick complains

Campaign almanac: Presidential candidates Delaney, Moulton head to Cedar Rapids to talk climate

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.