Iowa City man accused of having sex with 14-year-old

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man faces charges for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old and giving marijuana to two other teens, police say.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, Luke K. Beckner, 19, met a 14-year-old girl through Snapchat and the two began talking. Police said between Dec. 22 and Jan. 18, Beckner picked up the girl on several occasions and drove her to his home to have sex.

Beckner told police he had seen the girl three or four times, but denied having sex with her, according to the complaints. Police said their investigation corroborated the girl’s account of their interactions.

Beckner is also accused of picking up two 14-year-old girls he met on Snapchat between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, taking them to his home and giving them marijuana.

Beckner has been arrested and faces charges of distributing drugs to a minor, a Class B felony; and third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. He could face up to 35 years in prison for those charges.

