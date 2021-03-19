Public Safety

Iowa City man accused of having sex with 14-year-old

Police say he also gave marijuana to two other teens

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man faces charges for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old and giving marijuana to two other teens, police say.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, Luke K. Beckner, 19, met a 14-year-old girl through Snapchat and the two began talking. Police said between Dec. 22 and Jan. 18, Beckner picked up the girl on several occasions and drove her to his home to have sex.

Beckner told police he had seen the girl three or four times, but denied having sex with her, according to the complaints. Police said their investigation corroborated the girl’s account of their interactions.

Beckner is also accused of picking up two 14-year-old girls he met on Snapchat between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, taking them to his home and giving them marijuana.

Beckner has been arrested and faces charges of distributing drugs to a minor, a Class B felony; and third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. He could face up to 35 years in prison for those charges.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Former choir teacher now works 'for the tree canopy of Iowa'

I-380 wrong-way crash victim David Nguyen was 'a great kid - a great brother'

Alliant Energy 'picking up the pace' on burying Iowa power lines

Former Four Oaks youth counselor convicted of sexually abusing 14-year-old boy

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

It's pothole season, but a consistent winter staved off the worst

Eastern Iowa hotels get ready for gradual recovery from coronavirus pandemic

Iraq at 18: Iowans voted to end the war, but we're still there

Linn County expects more doses of COVID vaccines as state plans to expand access to more Iowans

State tax cuts gain momentum in Iowa Legislature

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.