Iowa City man accused of entering wrong apartment, damaging property

IOWA CITY — One number can make a big difference.

In Dylan Peterson’s case, it meant the difference between making his way into his own apartment and going to jail. Unfortunately for Peterson, he wound up in jail.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to 630 S. Capitol Street around 2:16 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a prowler inside one of the apartment units. While the officers were on their way, the tenant reported a man — identified as Peterson, 22, of Iowa City — had broken through a window and was in their living room.

Police said responding officers encountered shards of broken glass outside of the apartment, as well as glass and electronics scattered about the inside of the apartment. Officers called out to Peterson, who emerged from a bathroom wearing a T-shirt and boxers. His hands were covered in blood, police said.

Peterson told officers he had been drinking downtown and had come back to what he thought was his apartment. While Peterson’s address is listed as 630 S. Capitol St., he lives in a different unit, according to criminal complaints.

Police said a survey of the apartment showed destroyed items and blood on walls, toiletries and the tenant’s bed. Peterson showed signs of intoxication and a breath test showed his blood alcohol content to be .243 percent.

Peterson was arrested and faces charges of third-degree criminal mischief, trespass causing damage above $300 and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.

