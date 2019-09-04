Iowa City soccer match turns ugly, Cedar Rapids man faces assault charge

IOWA CITY — An adult soccer match turned into a brawl last month, with at least one fan seeking medical attention afterward.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around noon on Aug. 25 a match at I.C. Kickers Soccer Park, 4400 Soccer Park Road, started to get out of hand with players pushing and shoving each other. Police said a referee, coaches and fans were unable to de-escalate the situation.

“Unfortunately, punches started flying,” police said in the criminal complaint.

Police said a fan who tried to get in between the two teams to calm things down was “sucker punched” in the nose. Having lost some blood and thinking it was broken, the fan went to the doctor where he was diagnosed with a contusion.

Police eventually identified Jose A. Cruz-Martinez, 33, of Cedar Rapids, as an assailant in the brawl. Cruz-Martinez, though his attorney, told police he was trying to break up the fight until someone brought out a glass bottle. Cruz-Martinez, who said he suffered scratches in the melee, said he then fled from the park with his son.

Cruz-Martinez eventually agreed to turn himself in at the Iowa City Police Department. He now faces one count of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

