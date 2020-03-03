Public Safety

Iowa City junior high paraeducator accused of throwing punch at student

The Iowa City Community School District Headquarters in Iowa City. (Gazette file photo)
IOWA CITY — A paraeducator is accused of throwing a punch at a junior high student last month.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, a student was in the lunch room at South East Junior High, 2501 Bradford Drive, around 12:13 p.m. Feb. 3 when the student took a cellphone belonging to another student. Police said Timothy L. Hodges, 45, of North Liberty, was monitoring the lunch room and asked to retrieve the cellphone.

Police said Hodges told the student to go to the main office for discipline and the student refused to go. Hodges and the student then got into an argument “which involved threats of violence,” according to police records.

Authorities said a second paraeducator stepped in between the student and Hodges, who was then pushed by the student. Police said Hodges then threw a punch at the student. The two were then separated, police said.

Hodges faces one count of disorderly conduct — fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. He signed the citation and agreed to appear in court for an initial appearance on March 12.

Police said the student was also cited for disorderly conduct.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

