Man accused of uploading child pornography to Facebook

IOWA CITY — A man is accused of uploading child pornography to Facebook.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that an explicit image of a child had been uploaded to Facebook on March 29, 2018, according to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office criminal complaint. The sheriff’s office traced the image to the residence of Clyde N. Voorhees, 63, who at present is homeless.

Authorities said a search of Voorhees’ residence turned up additional images of child pornography on his phone. Voorhees admitted to uploading and possessing videos of child pornography, the complaint said.

Voorhees also was wanted in connection with a money-laundering scheme. The sheriff’s office said it launched an investigation into Voorhees’ “fraudulent online activity” in November 2017.

The investigation showed people who bought firearms or rifle scopes from an online seller and paid by check or money order never received the items they purchased. Voorhees would deposit the funds into his own bank account and wire the funds to Nigeria or Cameroon.

At least seven people ensnared by the scheme had losses totaling nearly $7,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Voorhees was booked Saturday at the Johnson County Jail. He faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class C felony, and money laundering, a Class D felony.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

