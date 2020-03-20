Public Safety

Iowa City man faces robbery charge after threatening to shoot bank employee

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man faces robbery and other charges after threatening a bank employee and alluding to having a gun.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 10:34 a.m. Thursday, 22-year-old John P. St. John went to the Hills Bank branch at 201 S. Clinton St. Police said St. John knocked on the door and was told by a bank employee inside that the branch was closed.

Police said St. John demanded his money from the employee. When she again told him the branch was closed, St. John demanded money “or I’ll (expletive) shoot you,” police said. As he made this threat, St. John reached into his pocket.

Police said St. John then pulled his hand out, made a gun gesture and said, “bang bang” to the bank employee. The woman told police she believed St. John was reaching for a real gun.

St. John was given a trespass warning for the bank on March 13, police said.

St. John was arrested after the incident. Police said while under arrest and sitting in a squad car, St. John threatened to kill the arresting officer. He now faces charges of second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree harassment and one count of trespass.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

