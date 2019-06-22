Iowa City Hy-Vee parking lot fight leads to arrest of shooting suspects

A fight in an Iowa City Hy-Vee Parking Lot led police to identify and arrest two individuals believed to be involved in a July 21 shooting.

Police responded to the 1102 Waterfront Drive Hy-Vee at 2:04 a.m. Saturday to address a fight, leading to the arrest of Delorian Banks, 23, of Iowa City, and Terrell Deviris Scott, 28, of Joliet, Illinois, who Iowa City police believe were responsible for gunshots fired on the 1100 block of Hollywood Boulevard at 11:28 p.m. Friday June 21.

According to a City of Iowa City report, Banks is being charged with four felonies including intimidation with a weapon, going armed with intent, trafficking in stolen weapons, and poesssion of a firearm as a felon, as well as well as an aggravated misdemeanor of reckless use of a firearm. Scott is being charged with two felonies, including intimidating with a weapon and going armed with intent, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor of reckless use of a firearm and a simple misdemeanor of public intoxication.

According to a Johnson County complaint, police identified a Silver Mitsubishi Galant was recorded by surveillance cameras near the Hollywood Boulevard shooting Friday night and found a magazine belonging to a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun along with several spent shells in the street on the scene.

When police broke up the Hy-Vee parking lot fight several hours later on Saturday morning, The same Mitsubishi Galant, which police determined belonged to Scott, was located a block away with a spent 9 mm shell casing on the back driver side floor board and a handgun that was missing a magazine and matched the magazine found on the site of the Hollywood Boulevard shooting.

Iowa City Police officers arrived on the scene to find Banks attempting to flee the scene as a passenger in a Pontiac G6, but he exited the vehicle and sat on the curb when police made contact. Witnesses identified Scott as the driver and Banks as the passenger of the Mitsubishi Galant when the shooting occurred. The handgun came back as stolen from Kenosha Wisconsin in 2011.