One injured by Iowa City house fire

Fire engines at Iowa City Fire Department Station 4, 2008 Dubuque Road, Iowa City, on the city's northeast side on Thursday, May 3, 2012. (Matt Nelson/The Gazette - KCRG-TV9)

IOWA CITY - One person was injured by an early morning house fire.

According to the Iowa City Fire Department, crews were called to 1841 Hollywood Court around 2:48 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived four minutes later and encountered smoke coming from the home.

The fire was brought under control within 12 minutes. The fire department said the lone occupant of the home was injured by the fire and taken to the hospital.

The home sustained fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the building. The damage is estimated at $20,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters were assisted by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance and Johnson County Joint Communications Center.

