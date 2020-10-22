Public Safety

Iowa City house fire causes $25,000 in damage

Iowa City fire trucks. (file photo)
Iowa City fire trucks. (file photo)

IOWA CITY — A kitchen fire did an estimated $25,000 in damage to an Iowa City home.

According to the Iowa City Fire Department, crews were called to 2023 Taylor Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a stove fire. Firefighters were on the scene three minutes later and found a fire in the kitchen. The fire was brought under control within 14 minutes, the fire department said.

No one was injured by the fire. The home sustained fire damage in the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout the home.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communications Center and the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

