Iowa City Fire Department responds to house fire, saves cat

IOWA CITY — A Thursday night fire did an estimated $5,000 in damage to an Iowa City home.

According to the Iowa City Fire Department, crews were called to 1630 E. Court St. at 8:04 p.m. Thursday for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters were on the scene four minutes later an encountered smoke coming from the home.

The fire was brought under control within nine minutes, the fire department said.

The lone occupant of the home evacuated before firefighters arrived on the scene and a cat was safely removed during a search of the residence.

The cause of the fire, which caused moderate smoke damage, remains under investigations. The 20 firefighters who responded to the fire were assisted by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center, American Red Cross and Mid-American Energy.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com