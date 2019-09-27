Public Safety

Iowa City school van involved in hit-and-run that hurt of 12-year-old boy

Driver on administrative leave as investigations underway

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car. (The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — A driver for the Iowa City Community School District was placed on administrative leave after being found to have been involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 12-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon.

The employee was driving a district-owned van and transporting students home from school Tuesday when the van struck the 12-year-old at the intersection of Governor and Burlington streets. One other student was in the van at the time, but neither the driver or student in the van were injured.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Iowa City police Sgt. Derek Frank said that the van involved has been located and an investigation is underway. No arrest has been made.

The Iowa City Police Department received a report at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday about the hit-and-run. The department notified the school district Wednesday that a district-owned van was believed to have been involved.

Kristin Pedersen, director of community relations with the Iowa City school district, said the district reached out to the student and his family, and while he sustained minor injuries he is doing well and is attending school.

“We are incredibly grateful that the student is OK, and we will continue to provide any needed support,” Pedersen said. “We will continue to cooperate with police and have begun an internal personnel investigation into this matter.”

On Tuesday, the boy told police he was struck and knocked to the ground by a white van on Burlington Street. Police were also told that the driver stopped the van and waited for the boy to get to his feet before continuing north on Governor Street.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

 

