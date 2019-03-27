Iowa City firefighters extinguish house fire in University Heights, save cat

No one was injured and a cat was saved Wednesday after Iowa City firefighters responded to a fire in University Heights.

The Iowa City Fire Department said firefighters were called at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday to a house fire in the 600 block of Koser Avenue. They were uncertain of the exact address because the caller reporting the fire was too far away, according to a fire department news release. Within four minutes of the call, the first unit arrived and reported that the fire was at 537 Mahaska Court. Firefighters reported seeing flames showing from the back of a two-story residence.

Fire crews entered the structure and were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes. As firefighters searched the house, a cat was located and removed to safety.

No injuries were reported. Sixteen fire personnel responded to the initial alarm, according to the release, with support provided by the University Heights Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communications Center and Mid-American Energy.

The fire damaged the first floor of the residence and left smoke damage throughout, according to the release. The damage to the home is estimated to be $60,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Iowa City Fire Department fire marshal.