Iowa City home damaged by overnight fire

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City home was heavily damaged by fire early Friday morning.

According to the Iowa City Fire Department, crews were called to 1920 Prairie du Chien Road around 1:51 a.m. after a traveler on Interstate 80 reported seeing a house on fire near the Prairie du Chien Road Bridge. Firefighters arrived on scene within eight minutes and found fire coming from the east side of the home.

The sole occupant of the home escaped before firefighters arrived on the scene, authorities said. Crews were unable to enter the house because of “heavy fire conditions and building collapse,” the fire department said. The fire was under control within about 90 minutes.

No one was injured by the fire. Damage to the property is estimated at $260,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Iowa City Fire Marshal.

Seventeen fire personnel responded to the blaze, and off-duty firefighters were called in to staff the fire stations.

The Iowa City Fire Department was assisted by the North Liberty, Coralville, Solon and West Branch fire departments, the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance, Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center, Mid-American Energy, the Iowa Department of Transportation and Iowa City Transit.

