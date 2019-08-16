Fire destroys two mobile homes in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — Two mobile homes were destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

According to the Iowa City Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of 2018 Waterfront Drive at 2:32 a.m. Friday. Six minutes later, firefighters discovered two mobile homes on fire at lots 109 and 110 in the Hilltop Mobile Home Park, in southeast Iowa City.

A family of four escaped from one of the homes before firefighters arrived, and the other home was vacant, according to the fire department.

Twenty-six firefighters responded to the fire, which was brought under control in 30 minutes. The fire department was assisted by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Emergency Communicationis Center, Mid-American Energy, the American Red Cross, and the Coralville, North Liberty, Solon and West Branch fire departments.

No one was injured. Damage to the homes and their contents is estimated at $65,000, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Iowa City Fire Marshal’s Office.

