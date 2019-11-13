Iowa City Fire Department responds to camper fire

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Fire Department put out a camper fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, crews were called to a camper fire around 3:12 a.m. at 1130 S. Gilbert St. after receiving a call about a fire and an occupant suffering from smoke inhalation. Firefighters arrived within five minutes and had the fire under control about seven minutes later.

The occupant of the camper was checked out at the scene by the Johnson County Ambulance Service and did not require medical care. No other injuries were reported.

Damage — which included the camper and heat damage to a nearby building — is estimated at $10,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

