Iowa City apartment fire causes $50,000 in damage

Iowa City fire trucks. (file photo)
Iowa City fire trucks. (file photo)

IOWA CITY — A fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to an Iowa City apartment Friday morning.

According to the Iowa City Fire Department, firefighters were called to 319 E. Court St. at 1:05 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire in the bathroom of one of the apartments.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes, the fire department said, and there were no injuries reported.

Fire and water damage were contained to the apartment and the one below it, the department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

