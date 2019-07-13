Iowa police seek thief after early morning burglary

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Police Department is investigating an early morning break-in.

According to a news release, around 4:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 108 S. Linn St. for a report of a woman who said she woke up to a man speaking to her inside her residence. The woman told police the man then left the residence carrying a plastic bag she later discovered contained cash and personal property. Items in the residence had also been disturbed, police said.

The man was described as being approximately 5’10,” with a medium build and in his early 20s. He had shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, police said.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Police said the man entered the residence through a door that had inadvertently been left unlocked and is reminding citizens to lock their doors and windows.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 358-8477.

