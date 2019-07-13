Public Safety

Iowa police seek thief after early morning burglary

police lights crime generic
police lights crime generic

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Police Department is investigating an early morning break-in.

According to a news release, around 4:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 108 S. Linn St. for a report of a woman who said she woke up to a man speaking to her inside her residence. The woman told police the man then left the residence carrying a plastic bag she later discovered contained cash and personal property. Items in the residence had also been disturbed, police said.

The man was described as being approximately 5’10,” with a medium build and in his early 20s. He had shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, police said.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Police said the man entered the residence through a door that had inadvertently been left unlocked and is reminding citizens to lock their doors and windows.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 358-8477.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa Teacher: 'Oh my gosh, he just tried to shoot me'

Trial delayed for man accused in fatal assault of Marion woman

Saturday ride marks 7 years since Evansdale cousins' disappearance

DCI investigating after three people found dead at Bancroft residence

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Lawmakers in no rush to help sick Iowans

Protestors rally in Cedar Rapids against border detention

Businesswoman Jen Neumann to run for Cedar Rapids school board

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Dropping out, dropping in, on the trail, and around the house

Photos: B-29 Superfortress soars above Eastern Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.