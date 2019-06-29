Public Safety

Iowa City man arrested after drug deal robbery

IOWA CITY — A drug deal gone bad has resulted in a robbery charge for an Iowa City man.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 2:23 on April 4, 18-year-old Travis L. Holman, and a co-defendant not identified in police records met the victim in the parking lot at Tate High School. there, police said Holman and the co-defendant made a deal to later buy marijuana from the victim.

Police said the defendants contacted the victim a couple of hours later via Snapchat and arranged to meet in the 3000 block of Wayne Avenue. Police said the victim arrived in his vehicle and Holman sat in the front passenger seat. The co-defendant sat behind the victim in the back seat, police said.

Police said as the victim was getting the marijuana to complete the sale, Holman tried to grab it from him. As the two struggled, the co-defendant pulled out a gun and put it to the back of the victim’s head, the victim reported to police.

Police said the co-defendant hit the victim multiple times in the head with the gun and Holman hit the victim in the face. The codefendants then fled east on foot.

Police said surveillance footage obtained in the case showed both the original meeting at Tate, as well as the suspects fleeing the scene. The co-defendant was wearing the same clothes in both videos and was seen holding a gun after fleeing the robbery, police said. The co-defendant lives a short distance from where the robbery occurred, police said.

Holman has been arrested and faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City man beat black man with pipe while yelling racial slurs, police say

Marion Fire Department responds to a fire at Villa's Patio Mexican restaurant

Central City woman accused of running over and killing cyclist wants evidence kept out of trial

Lake Macbride's harmful algae advisory expires, but new test shows elevated E. coli

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids automated traffic cameras begin issuing tickets Monday

The cost of things: Why energy bills in Iowa keep growing

What's next for Lindale Mall? New stores are moving in

Iowa girls welcomed to Boy Scouts camp in Central City as participants for first time

Campaign losers should be thanked, not jailed

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.