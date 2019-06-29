Iowa City man arrested after drug deal robbery

IOWA CITY — A drug deal gone bad has resulted in a robbery charge for an Iowa City man.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 2:23 on April 4, 18-year-old Travis L. Holman, and a co-defendant not identified in police records met the victim in the parking lot at Tate High School. there, police said Holman and the co-defendant made a deal to later buy marijuana from the victim.

Police said the defendants contacted the victim a couple of hours later via Snapchat and arranged to meet in the 3000 block of Wayne Avenue. Police said the victim arrived in his vehicle and Holman sat in the front passenger seat. The co-defendant sat behind the victim in the back seat, police said.

Police said as the victim was getting the marijuana to complete the sale, Holman tried to grab it from him. As the two struggled, the co-defendant pulled out a gun and put it to the back of the victim’s head, the victim reported to police.

Police said the co-defendant hit the victim multiple times in the head with the gun and Holman hit the victim in the face. The codefendants then fled east on foot.

Police said surveillance footage obtained in the case showed both the original meeting at Tate, as well as the suspects fleeing the scene. The co-defendant was wearing the same clothes in both videos and was seen holding a gun after fleeing the robbery, police said. The co-defendant lives a short distance from where the robbery occurred, police said.

Holman has been arrested and faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

